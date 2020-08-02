Dr. Stephen Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Turner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Turner works at
Corpus Christi Office613 Elizabeth St Ste 402, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 887-2970
Coastal Cardiology Association13725 Northwest Blvd Ste 180, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 387-1179
Samuel Duro Oloyo M.d.p.a.1025 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 884-3274
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen several heart specialist in TX thru the years, but I always come back to Dr. Turner! He is the most educated and the most honest of all of the Dr's. I have ever met. He is sincere about his answers, and if he honestly does not know the answer he will tell you that, but he will also tell you I will find out and that give him time and he will find the answer.?
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
