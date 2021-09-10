Overview

Dr. Stephen Turner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deer River, MN. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River.



Dr. Turner works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.