Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Locations
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tsang has made significant contributions to understanding inherited retinal diseases. He is extremely knowledgeable. He is straightforward and is willing to address any concerns if you just ask him. He shares new research occurring in the field and explains clinical trial opportunities.
About Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD
Ophthalmology
25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Columbia
- Jules Stein Eye; UCLA
- Ny Hosp; Cornell
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Tsang has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Juvenile Macular Degeneration
