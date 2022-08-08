See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Tsang works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Juvenile Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Tsang has made significant contributions to understanding inherited retinal diseases. He is extremely knowledgeable. He is straightforward and is willing to address any concerns if you just ask him. He shares new research occurring in the field and explains clinical trial opportunities.
    Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1972648707
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Columbia
    • Jules Stein Eye; UCLA
    • Ny Hosp; Cornell
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsang works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tsang’s profile.

    Dr. Tsang has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Juvenile Macular Degeneration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

