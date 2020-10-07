See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tracy, CA
Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Tsang works at GOULD MEDICAL GROUP in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gould Medical Group
    445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 835-0100
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2020
    One of the best doctors I have ever had. He and is team were wonderful throughout my pregnancy. Great bedside manner, informative, courteous, answers questions in a timely manner, and just amazing! I would definitely recommend this provider. Couldn't have asked for a better OB/GYN.
    Judy S. — Oct 07, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1568494763
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Foundation New Orleans La
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University-B.S Engineering
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsang has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

