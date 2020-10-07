Overview

Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Tsang works at GOULD MEDICAL GROUP in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.