Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD
Dr. Stephen Tsang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Gould Medical Group445 W Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 835-0100Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
One of the best doctors I have ever had. He and is team were wonderful throughout my pregnancy. Great bedside manner, informative, courteous, answers questions in a timely manner, and just amazing! I would definitely recommend this provider. Couldn't have asked for a better OB/GYN.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- Alton Ochsner Med Foundation New Orleans La
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University-B.S Engineering
Dr. Tsang speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
