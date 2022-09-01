See All Hand Surgeons in Bedford, TX
Dr. Stephen Troum, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Troum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Troum works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-4477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Bone & Joint Southlake
    731 E Southlake Blvd Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 386-8047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Excellent care professional and courteous staff. Highly recommend.
    Ellie Tuck — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Troum, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841298007
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Residency
    • Medical Center of Central Georgia
    Internship
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Troum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Troum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Troum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Troum has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Troum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

