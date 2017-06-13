Overview

Dr. Stephen Trokel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Trokel works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.