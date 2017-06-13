Dr. Stephen Trokel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trokel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Trokel, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Trokel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The esteemed Dr Trokel is sympathetic and very helpful.
About Dr. Stephen Trokel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1255481768
Education & Certifications
- Colum P&amp;S
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Ophthalmology
