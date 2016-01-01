Overview

Dr. Stephen Tobias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Tobias works at Cleveland Clinic in Parkland, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.