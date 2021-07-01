See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Centennial, CO
Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Thon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Thon works at Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery PC in Centennial, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialist
    14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 210, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0013
    Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 260, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7768
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
ACL Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
ACL Surgery

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cartilage Transplant Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2021
    I tore my achilles tendon in May 2021 and was referred to Dr. Thon, and I am so glad I was because he and his entire office staff have been nothing but incredible. He is attentive, thorough, confident, and professional; I felt like he genuinely wanted the very best outcome for me and didn't push surgery as the only option. I ended up getting the surgery, which has been an experience 100x better than I ever expected thanks to Dr. Thon. I can't say enough good things about him and his practice, and I will confidently recommend him any time I can. Thank you, Dr. Thon!
    Lauren — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Thon, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417376120
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • Tulane University Orthopaedic Surgery
    • Tulane Univ Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Thon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

