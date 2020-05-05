Dr. Stephen Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Locations
Naples Chiropractic Center Inc.1890 SW Health Pkwy Ste 204, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 596-1601
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m having a very complicated pregnancy. I have HG which only affects 2% of women and dr. Thompson and his staff are caring and very on top of my care! I love them and highly recommended them!
About Dr. Stephen Thompson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1316934433
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- University of Mississippi
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
