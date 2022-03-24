See All Family Doctors in Yardley, PA
Family Medicine
4.5 (167)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Thomas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at Family Practice at Makefield Executive Quarters in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Practice at Makefield Executive Quarters
    301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 1000, Yardley, PA 19067

Hospital Affiliations
  Jefferson Bucks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Cellulitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Symptomatic Menopause
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 167 ratings
Patient Ratings (167)
5 Star
(128)
4 Star
(23)
3 Star
(8)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(5)
Mar 24, 2022
Great doc listens to everything and my concerns
About Dr. Stephen Thomas, DO

  Family Medicine
  25 years of experience
  English
  1164451605
Education & Certifications

  Frankford Hospital of City of Philadelphia
  Delaware Valley Medical Center
  LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Thomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thomas works at Family Practice at Makefield Executive Quarters in Yardley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

167 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

