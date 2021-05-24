Overview

Dr. Stephen Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Thomas works at Champaign Dental Group in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in Moon Township, PA and Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.