Dr. Stephen Talley, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Talley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Talley works at
Locations
Office of Dr John J Garcia MD Pathe12315 Judson Rd Ste 118, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 656-9506
Stoneterra Medical Plaza150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-4589Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ear Nose and Throat Clinics of San Antonio4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0283
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Talley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talley has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Talley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talley.
