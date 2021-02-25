Overview

Dr. Stephen Szabo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Szabo works at EMRYGA-THE EMORY CLINIC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.