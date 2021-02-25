Dr. Stephen Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Szabo, MD
Dr. Stephen Szabo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Saint Josheps Hospital5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-1900
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Dr Szabo was my oncologist and has seen my through one of the roughest times of my life. He always had time to talk and make sure I understood what he was saying.
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
