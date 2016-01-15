Dr. Stephen Suzuki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suzuki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Suzuki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Suzuki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Suzuki works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside Inc.6485 Day St Ste 301, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 653-0760
Molina Medical Centers4354 Latham St Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 683-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Takes time to listen to my concerns. Highly recommend to a friend.
About Dr. Stephen Suzuki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1114923968
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suzuki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzuki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suzuki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suzuki works at
Dr. Suzuki speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Suzuki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suzuki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suzuki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suzuki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.