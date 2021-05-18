Dr. Stephen Sussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sussman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sussman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Advanced Pacific71 Kanoa St Ste 101, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 244-5999
Andrew Don MD1830 Wells St Ste 103, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 244-5999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sussman is a fine doctor and I highly recommend him. He is prompt, polite, highly trained, quaint sense of humor, and very professional. The Staff are also nice and competent. We are lucky to have him on this little Island in them middle of the Pacific Ocean.
About Dr. Stephen Sussman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
