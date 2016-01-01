Dr. Stephen Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sung, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Ronald I. Ayabe M.d. Inc.98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 560, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-0078
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Sung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932494812
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.