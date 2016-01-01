Overview

Dr. Stephen Sung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Sung works at Obgyn Specialists Of Hawaii LLC in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.