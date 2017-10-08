Overview

Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.



Dr. Sundberg works at I am retired in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Spina Bifida along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.