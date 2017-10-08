Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Locations
Gillette Children's - Hospital and Clinics640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 291-2848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We couldn't have found a better surgeon! Dr Sundberg is definitely excellent at what he does and he genuinely cares about his patients! He is straight to the point, very honest, and he is very good at explaining so everyone understands what he is going to do or has already done. All around a great doctor and surgeon!!
About Dr. Stephen Sundberg, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundberg has seen patients for Spina Bifida, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundberg.
