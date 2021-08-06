Dr. Stephen Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Boston Children's Hospital300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 492-0620Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Taylor and Sullivan Plastic Surgery300 Mount Auburn St Ste 304, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-0620
-
3
Providence Office2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (617) 492-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Super knowledgeable and professional. I knew I was in great hands! Office answered all my questions very quickly, too! So happy I went with Dr. Sullivan!
About Dr. Stephen Sullivan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154412906
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Schl
- University Wash Seattle
- University of Washington Hospitals
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Carroll College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.