Dr. Stephen Stuart, MD
Dr. Stephen Stuart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Stuart works at
Locations
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-4640Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Uab Hospital625 19TH ST S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-2490
University of Alabama Health Serv701 20TH ST S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-3411
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Stuart is concerned about his patients health in all ways. He makes certain he explains his observations and decisions on how to correct problems. My husband and I have seen him 3 times so far, and he called our home to personally explain a concern he had with husband's health and how to proceed. He never rushes. We are in our 70s and are impressed with his skills and technique.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1790131951
Dr. Stuart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.