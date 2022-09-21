Overview

Dr. Stephen Strup, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Strup works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal Cancer in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.