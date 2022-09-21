Dr. Stephen Strup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Strup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Strup, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Strup works at
Locations
-
1
UK Markey Cancer Center800 Rose St Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strup?
It was very hard to see him, since he was booked. The earliest I could was two months. He is a very nice person and certainly one of the best. However, he never examined me and each time there was a new attendee that did the digital exam. Also no other test was done except urine test. I am looking for a different urologist now.
About Dr. Stephen Strup, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780632737
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strup works at
Dr. Strup has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Strup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.