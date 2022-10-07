Overview

Dr. Stephen Struble, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Struble works at Total Joint Care in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.