Overview

Dr. Stephen Strohlein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Strohlein works at St. Luke's Pulmonary Associates of Monroe in East Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Brodheadsville, PA, Stroudsburg, PA and Bartonsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.