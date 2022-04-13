Dr. Stephen Streitfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streitfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Streitfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Streitfeld, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Streitfeld works at
Locations
Stephen V Streitfeld MD7345 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 296-7766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Streitfeld for about 3 years now. I was skeptical of him as first, because he initially comes off as dismissive and seems to pay more attention typing on his keyboard than on actually listening to the comments you come in with. However, after bringing a communication issue up to his attention a few months ago, he apologized and genuinely worked with me to hear me out and understand me. Since then, we've been engaging in collaborative decision-making, and I think both of us feel seen/understood. Today, I had another experience wherein I thought I wanted to stop taking my medicine. He immediately replied with, "I don't agree with that" in a stern tone, which in the past, I could've taken personally as if he was telling me what to do without hearing my story. I decided to explore further, through asking him questions and asking if he'd like to hear where I was coming from, and we had the best conversation with him, wherein I saw how knowledgeable and caring he is.
About Dr. Stephen Streitfeld, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306883293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streitfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streitfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streitfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streitfeld works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Streitfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streitfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streitfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streitfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.