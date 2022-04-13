See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Stephen Streitfeld, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Streitfeld works at Stephen V Streitfeld MD in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Stephen V Streitfeld MD
    7345 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 (520) 296-7766

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Impulse Control Disorders
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Apr 13, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Streitfeld for about 3 years now. I was skeptical of him as first, because he initially comes off as dismissive and seems to pay more attention typing on his keyboard than on actually listening to the comments you come in with. However, after bringing a communication issue up to his attention a few months ago, he apologized and genuinely worked with me to hear me out and understand me. Since then, we've been engaging in collaborative decision-making, and I think both of us feel seen/understood. Today, I had another experience wherein I thought I wanted to stop taking my medicine. He immediately replied with, "I don't agree with that" in a stern tone, which in the past, I could've taken personally as if he was telling me what to do without hearing my story. I decided to explore further, through asking him questions and asking if he'd like to hear where I was coming from, and we had the best conversation with him, wherein I saw how knowledgeable and caring he is.
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    34 years of experience
    English
    1306883293
    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Dr. Stephen Streitfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Streitfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Streitfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Streitfeld works at Stephen V Streitfeld MD in Tucson, AZ.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Streitfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streitfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streitfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

