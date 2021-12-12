Overview

Dr. Stephen Stimson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Coryell Memorial Hospital and Limestone Medical Center.



Dr. Stimson works at Central Texas Urology in Albany, TX with other offices in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.