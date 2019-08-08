See All Gastroenterologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Stephen Steinberg, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Steinberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington & University of Minnesota

Dr. Steinberg works at Baptist Health Pancreas and Biliary in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Dysphagia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South County Endocrinology P A
    670 Glades Rd Ste 310, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-6631
  2. 2
    Jupiter Medical Center
    1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 263-2234
  3. 3
    Boca Raton Regional Hospital
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-6631
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatitis
Dysphagia
Gallstones
Pancreatitis
Dysphagia
Gallstones

Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 08, 2019
    NEEDED LARGE POLYP REMOVED..UNSUCCESSFUL AT BETHESDA HOSP. AND CLEVELAND CLINIC. WENT TO NON INVASIVE SURGEON WHO REFERRED ME TO DR. STEINBERG AS THE RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB. AFTER 2 1/2 HOUR PROCEDURE HE WAS SUCCESSFUL.. THANK GOD
    — Aug 08, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Steinberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831284165
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington & University of Minnesota
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology, Hematology and Internal Medicine
