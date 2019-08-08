Dr. Stephen Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Steinberg, MD
Dr. Stephen Steinberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington & University of Minnesota
South County Endocrinology P A670 Glades Rd Ste 310, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 955-6631
Jupiter Medical Center1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-2234
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-6631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
NEEDED LARGE POLYP REMOVED..UNSUCCESSFUL AT BETHESDA HOSP. AND CLEVELAND CLINIC. WENT TO NON INVASIVE SURGEON WHO REFERRED ME TO DR. STEINBERG AS THE RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB. AFTER 2 1/2 HOUR PROCEDURE HE WAS SUCCESSFUL.. THANK GOD
About Dr. Stephen Steinberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- University of Washington & University of Minnesota
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Gastroenterology, Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Dysphagia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
