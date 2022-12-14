Overview

Dr. Stephen Steffes, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Steffes works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.