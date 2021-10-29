Overview

Dr. Stephen Steele, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Steele works at Eisenhower Primary Care 365 in La Quinta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.