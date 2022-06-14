Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stechschulte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD
Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Leawood11500 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (231) 622-3126Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Kansas City Eye Specialists9009 Roe Ave # A, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Directions (913) 385-9009
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Stechschulte’s practice is very organized and efficient. Both my husband and I have had cataract surgery performed by him and couldn’t be more thrilled with the experience and the results. Dr. Stechschulte is a very skilled and knowledgeable doctor, who also happens to be very personable m. We would never consider changing providers, because we have such confidence in him and his team.
About Dr. Stephen Stechschulte, MD
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Harvard University
- University of California-San Francisco
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
