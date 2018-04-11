Dr. Stephen Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Stark, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Stark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 500 University Ave Ste 104, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 425-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stark is amazing. Let’s you know all the details of what’s wrong with you and how he will fix your condition
About Dr. Stephen Stark, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1932140027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
