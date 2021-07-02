Overview

Dr. Stephen Stampp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stampp works at Organ Peak Surgery in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.