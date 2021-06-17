See All Ophthalmologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Stephen Spitzer, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Stephen Spitzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crenshaw Community Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Spitzer works at Upstate Specialty Services Center for Retina Care in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Herpetic Keratitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Specialty Services Center for Retina Care
    550 Harrison St Ste L, Syracuse, NY 13202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-5230
  2. 2
    1101 Erie Blvd E Ste 100, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 422-4412
  3. 3
    Lasik Provision PC
    5792 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 422-4412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crenshaw Community Hospital
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Spitzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669456349
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spitzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spitzer works at Upstate Specialty Services Center for Retina Care in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Spitzer’s profile.

    Dr. Spitzer has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Herpetic Keratitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

