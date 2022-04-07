Dr. Stephen Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Spencer, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their residency with University So Fla
Dr. Spencer works at
Locations
1
Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Port Charlotte1617 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 477-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Punta Gorda1111 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 269-8251Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was able to see Dr. S. Right on time. He was open to questions and suggestions about prescriptions and conducted a thorough skin assessment.
About Dr. Stephen Spencer, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1104814235
Education & Certifications
- University So Fla
- Wash Va Med Ctr/Georgetown
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
