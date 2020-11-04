Overview

Dr. Stephen Spates, MD is a Dermatologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Spates works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Riverdale, NJ and Verona, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.