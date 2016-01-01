Overview

Dr. Stephen Sparks, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.



Dr. Sparks works at University Childrens Medical Grp in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Washington, DC, Santa Clarita, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedwetting, Phimosis and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.