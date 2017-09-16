See All Psychiatrists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Stephen Spalding, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Spalding, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Spalding works at Mental Health Cooperative in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Mental Health Cooperative
    801 N Holtzclaw Ave # 101, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 697-5950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Diseases Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Sep 16, 2017
    He is a caring and dedicated dr. He listens to his patients and shows respect for them.
    Chattanooga, TN — Sep 16, 2017
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

