Dr. Stephen Sorokanich Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Sorokanich Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Abington Township, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital.
Stephen Sorokanich Jr. MD521 Northern Blvd, South Abington Township, PA 18411 Directions (570) 586-3977
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Stephen Sorokanich Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Erie County Medical Center
- Erie County Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sorokanich Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorokanich Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorokanich Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorokanich Jr has seen patients for Glaucoma, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorokanich Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorokanich Jr speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorokanich Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorokanich Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorokanich Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorokanich Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.