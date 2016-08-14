Overview

Dr. Stephen Soondar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Phoenixville Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Soondar works at Healthmark Foot and Ankle Assocs in Media, PA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.