Dr. Stephen Soondar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Phoenixville Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Healthmark Foot and Ankle Assocs101 N Monroe St, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-3668Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Healthmark Foot and Ankle Assocs824 Main St Ste 303, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-8644Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Soondar for five years and have numerous surgeries with my feet since I am diabetic. He is the nicest most knowledgeable dr I have ever been to. He makes sure all of your questions are answered. He calls you at your home to post surgery to see how you are doing. Wouldn't go anywhere else. I now live in Florida and drove 15 hours to have him perform surgery on my foot. I just can't say enough. He gets my 5 stars. His staff is exceptional as well.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1598937070
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Soondar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soondar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soondar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soondar has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soondar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Soondar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soondar.
