Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (115)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sicklerville, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Cape Regional Medical Center, Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Soloway works at Winslow Primary Care Associates in Sicklerville, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winslow Primary Care Associates PC
    524 Williamstown Rd Ste A, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 765-6929
  2. 2
    Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey, PC
    2848 S Delsea Dr Ste 2C, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 794-9090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Cape Regional Medical Center
  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adult-Onset Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Porphyria Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Systemic Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Transient Osteoporosis of Hip Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (45)
    Nov 20, 2022
    Our company documented Dr. Soloway working with numerous patients and were amazed at the outcomes
    David Jasse — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609997873
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med Coll Penn
    Internship
    • Mercy Catholic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Soloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soloway has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Soloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

