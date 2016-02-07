Overview

Dr. Stephen Soll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Health and Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Soll works at ReFocus Eye Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

