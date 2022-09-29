Dr. Stephen Soldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Soldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Soldo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Southern California Heart Specialists301 W Huntington Dr Ste 500, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 294-4888
Methodist Hospital of Southern California300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 898-8000
Southern California Heart Specialists55 E California Blvd Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 294-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good guy
About Dr. Stephen Soldo, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851356745
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
