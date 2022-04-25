Dr. Stephen Soffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Soffer, MD
Dr. Stephen Soffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Keystone Orthopaedic Specialists2201 Ridgewood Rd Ste 250, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-4949
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
The office was fine. The staff was friendly. The doctor was informative and helpful I will be seeing him again. But when checking out they don’t give you any kind of paperwork as to what had been discussed or the type of treatment received which I find extremely odd. I did call because I thought it must have been forgotten but was told that they don’t have that capability of electronic read outs so there is no kind of reference or way to keep track of what’s going on through the treatment. The receptionist was very nice and offered to look up the information about any questions I have. I didn’t ask any because I would have liked the entire visit laid out for me to know what we had talked about in the office. In this day and age where every doctor I go to has several ways to see your history paperwork or on an app. I just think that’s not very patient friendly. Does make any sense to me..
- Orthopedic Surgery
- American Sports Medicine Institute (Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Clancy)
- Union Memorial and Johns Hopkins Hospitals
- Boston Univ Afferated Hosp
- Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
