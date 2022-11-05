Dr. Stephen Sobie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Sobie, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Sobie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Sobie works at
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group PC85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 630-1191
Orchard Park office3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1191Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 897 Delaware Ave Ste 300, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 883-6800
- 4 325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sobie and his assistant, Ivan, were very timely and skilled in dealing with my son's ear issue. My son is handicapped and very jumpy with noises but the procedure went very smoothly and quickly. Highly recommend Dr. Sobie and his staff!
About Dr. Stephen Sobie, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1770571358
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
