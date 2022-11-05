Overview

Dr. Stephen Sobie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Sobie works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.