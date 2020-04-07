Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ramos Center- Venice Office1370 E Venice Ave Ste 104, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 708-9555Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ramos Center - Englewood Office2061 Englewood Rd Ste 2A, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 708-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Been to his office for my lower back pain. Helped with my pain. A few years later I was back in his office with a herniated disc in my neck(as per my MRI) I went in and he helped me relieve my pain. That was a year ago Thank you Dr Smith.
About Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811988942
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- Charity Hosp Of New Orleans-Lsu
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.