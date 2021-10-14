Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Eye Associates of Fort Myers4225 Evans Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 936-7685
Eye Associates Of Fort Myers7955 Airport Rd N Ste 104, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 593-7747
Fort Myers Surgery Center13051 University Dr Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 590-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith was very helpful. I have been having issues with my eyes for years. Many other doctors have told me that there is nothing wrong with my eyes. Dr. Smith's staff was very kind and listened to my concerns. When it came time for me to see the doctor I was already feeling wonderful about my eyes and the care I was receiving. After Dr. Smith examined my eyes, he sat with me and explained my condition until I was satisfied that I understood my condition. The time and care he takes with each patient explained the slightly longer wait. However, it was well worth it. I have waited much longer for worse doctors. By the time I was leaving the facility I was extremely grateful to each and everyone who works in this amazing practice. They make you feel as though you matter and they put your care before all else. I highly recommend Dr. Smith and Staff to you.
About Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1366438855
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.