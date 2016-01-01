See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Abington, PA
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Preeclampsia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abington Perinatal Associates, PC
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 119, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Preeclampsia
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Stephen Smith, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1255333225
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
Residency
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

Dr. Smith has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Preeclampsia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

