Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
Hoagland & Figert Pllc3950 Kresge Way Ste 404, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-8803
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am happy to recommend Dr Smith, caring, through, efficient and skilled. I have been treated by several Dermatologist in the past and he truly stands out.
About Dr. Stephen Smith, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1235138009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
