Overview

Dr. Stephen Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery South Bend in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.