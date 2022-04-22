Overview

Dr. Stephen Small, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Small works at Atlantic Medical Imaging in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.