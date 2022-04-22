Dr. Stephen Small, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Small, DO
Dr. Stephen Small, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Manahawkin - Atlanticare Health Park517 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (732) 255-7155Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ocean Plastic Surgery1301 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (732) 255-7155
Ocean Plastic Surgery413 Lakehurst Rd Ste 301, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 255-7155
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
I had my upper and lower eyelids done with Dr Small on March 10,2022. He did a wonderful job! He was thorough in explaining the procedure before the surgery and his staff is wonderful as well! I had very little discomfort after the surgery and healed very quickly. I would have been able to return to work in 10 days, but luckily I am retired. I highly recommend this practice and will return for future cosmetic procedures!
About Dr. Stephen Small, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1518956002
- Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
