Manahawkin, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Small, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Small, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Small works at Atlantic Medical Imaging in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Manahawkin - Atlanticare Health Park
    517 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 255-7155
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2
    Ocean Plastic Surgery
    1301 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 255-7155
  3
    Ocean Plastic Surgery
    413 Lakehurst Rd Ste 301, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 255-7155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 22, 2022
    I had my upper and lower eyelids done with Dr Small on March 10,2022. He did a wonderful job! He was thorough in explaining the procedure before the surgery and his staff is wonderful as well! I had very little discomfort after the surgery and healed very quickly. I would have been able to return to work in 10 days, but luckily I am retired. I highly recommend this practice and will return for future cosmetic procedures!
    Karen V — Apr 22, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Small, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518956002
    Education & Certifications

    • Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Small, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Small has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Small accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Small has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Small on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

