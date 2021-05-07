Dr. Slusser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Slusser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Slusser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Locations
Pottsville Office48 Tunnel Rd Ste 104, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you and your staff for your compassionate and professional care.
About Dr. Stephen Slusser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003880006
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slusser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slusser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slusser has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slusser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Slusser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slusser.
