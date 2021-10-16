Overview

Dr. Stephen Slocum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Slocum works at West County Ophthalmology in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.